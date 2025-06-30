New exhibition at DH Lawrence Museum in Eastwood to display Broxtowe’s recent history

A new exhibition exploring the distinct changes Broxtowe has undergone in the last 80 years, is on now at the DH Lawrence Museum in Eastwood.

‘Broxtowe: A Journey Through History and Custom Exhibition’ will exhibit the borough’s recent past from 1945 to the present day.

The exhibition will showcase the changes that have helped shape the area’s identity, culture, and community and will run at the Victoria Street venue until August 23.

From the rebuilding efforts post World War II, right up to modern developments, the exhibition tracks the journey of not only Broxtowe’s physical changes, but through the stories of its people too.

The exibition is open now at the DH Lawrence Museum. Photo: Google

This will all be presented through a curated selection of photographs that highlight key defining milestones in Broxtowe’s past.

This exhibition is part of the C-City project between Broxtowe, Chateroux (France), Falun (Sweden), Grudziądz (Poland), and Gütersloh (Germany).

Each city has put together an exhibition on the overarching theme of history and customs in their respective cities, which will be available to view online soon.

Coun Teresa Cullen (Brox All), portfolio holder for health and leisure, said: “Broxtowe has undergone so much change in the past 80 years, and this exhibition displays those changes in such a brilliant way, documenting the stories of local people through imagery.

"I’m especially pleased to be progressing another of our joint projects from the C-City partnership, helping to foster international friendship through cultural exchange.”

Carolyn Melbourne, museum and collections officer, added: “The exhibition contains some fascinating images which give an insight in to the changes the borough has had, with its industrial heritage, literary legacy and long-standing (and growing) cultural offering.”