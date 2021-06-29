New Edwinstowe housing development will help nurture wildlife

Thoresby Vale, on Ollerton Road, Edwinstowe, is enclosed by a 350-acre country park in the setting of Sherwood Forest and, in helping the new community benefit local wildlife, a set of meticulous designs are in place to nurture bats, hedgehogs and other small mammals across the site.

The development’s landscaping is designed to form a connection between onsite open space and the existing country park. This is achieved through the thoughtful selection of trees and shrubs being planted to mirror the forest’s setting and add longevity to the green infrastructure.

David Wilson Homes’ plans for Thoresby Vale include a range of wildlife-friendly features in the show home gardens including bird boxes, bat boxes, swift bricks, a bee box, hedgehog homes and highways. There will also be a deadwood feature, scented garden and wildflower turf.

DWH David Wilson Homes new show home has a special garden designed for insects and wild animals

Mark Cotes, managing director at David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “As part of the wider scheme of our Thoresby Vale development, we’re delighted to be supporting and enhancing the ecology in Edwinstowe.

“As a leading housebuilder, it’s our responsibility to help preserve the environment and provide new homes for wildlife, as well as people.”

While incorporating wildlife-friendly planting on its open spaces and show home gardens, David Wilson Homes will assist with the preservation of the area’s nature.