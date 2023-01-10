New doggy play park is paw-some fun for pet owners and pooches in Mansfield

A unique new park for dogs has become an instant hit for pet owners and their furry friends in Mansfield.

Pawsome Fields, off Burlington Drive, near Oxclose Wood, features a range of obstacles for owners to guide their dogs through including jumps, tyre tunnels and climbing frames.

The secure dog walking field – set up by dog lovers Matt Clark and Frazer Guy – offers man’s best friend a chance to let loose and meet new pals, as well as improving their agility.

Frazer said: “It is the perfect area for people to have off-lead fun with their doggies in a totally safe environment.

“It’s perfect for dogs that have no recall, reactivity, aggression, injured dogs, nervous dogs or dogs that just want to lots of fun.”

Pawsome Fields is open to members of the public, groups and dog walking companies. The field can be used for exercise, training and socialisation.

Set on more than an acre of grassland, the green space also offers seating with a shelter for rainy days.

“Every dog needs the opportunity to stretch their legs,” Frazer said.

“And owners can also benefit from the right environment to train in and spend quality time with their dogs.

“We know just how important it is to be able to give dogs freedom – even if they have no recall or other behavioral issues.

“This will allow people and their dogs to relax and have fun together, give dogs the stimulation they need and create a better relationship between owners and their dogs.”

To give it a try, dog owners can book a time slot online at pawsomefields.co.uk, or visit the Pawsome Fields page on Facebook for more information.

A dog lover's paradise - Pawsome Fields is a new delight for Mansfield's doggies.

Sausage dogs Dave and Luna try out the obstacles with owner Nicola Cope.

Furry friends testing out the obstacle course at Pawsome Fields.

Tractor tyre tunnels are fun for dogs to weave in and out of.