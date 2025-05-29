New dog exercise field proposed for former horse paddock near Mansfield

A former horse paddock in Rainworth could become a new dog exercise field after plans were submitted to the council.

Applicant Stephen John Parker is asking Mansfield District Council to convert a parcel of former horse grazing land at Woodside Farm Stables, at the end of Helmsley Road.

The plans would change the use of a section of land previously used for horses for around 50 years.

Now, the applicant wants to allow the land to be used for dog owners for recreational and training purposes.

Woodside Farm Stables, at the end of Helmsley Road

The applicant states in documents that, if plans are approved, the field would open from 8am until 7pm and be available seven days a week “if there is demand”.

Potential customers would be able to book 30-minute or one-hour slots for their pet, for full use of the patch.

Documents state that a customer with two dogs would be allowed to use the field in the same slot.

The paddock and the boundary fence have also been around for five decades, with plans proposing a “dog-proof” replacement of fencing and gateways.

Access for cars and parking would be on the original farm car park just off Helmsley Road, which can accommodate up to four cars for the proposed dog field.

Documents say future customers would have to dispose of dog waste off-site, “otherwise a bin will be rented from Mansfield District Council”.

Plans will be decided by the council at a later stage.