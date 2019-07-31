New department store to give former Kirkby bank new lease of life

The owner of a brand-new department store in Kirkby hopes to roll it out across the country if the first store is a success.

Department Store One is set to open in the former Barclay's Bank on Station Street, and owner David Byard has high hopes that it will soon become a chain.

The former Barclay's Bank on Station Street

In a boost to the economy, 2-3 jobs will be created to run the store, which will sell a selection of homewares, gifts and clothes.

Although an opening date has not yet been confirmed, applications are open for shop assistant roles.

Mr Byard said: "This is a new company and this is the first store, so it will be open standard hours.

"I live in Kirkby, and the site is very prominent so I'm hoping that will help the company work."

Renovation work is still ongoing, and an opening date will be announced when it is completed.

To apply for a job, visit: byardenterprises.com/jobs/shop-assistant/

