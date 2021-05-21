New date set for Mansfield's 'Frenbot' charity football match

The third Frenbot game, the brainchild of Craig French and Russell Talbot, fell victim to the pandemic in 2020 but organisers are hopeful the event will now take place on Sunday August 22 at Forest Town Arena.

It will see a Frenbot team take on Once Upon A Smile, a team which includes soap and reality TV stars.

Frenbot is due to take place in August at Forest Town Arena

Craig said: “Once Upon A Smile hope to bring stars from X Factor, Hollyoaks and Emmerdale to the match and there will also be a mini fun fair, food stalls and much more as well as the chance to meet celebrities.

"Mansfield 103.2 radio station will also be broadcasting live on the day.

"It's a wonderful family day out, whilst we hopefully raise lots of money for some great causes.”

Among the causes being supported is Once Upon A Smile, a charity that provides opportunities for children to understand and express their emotions during bereavement in a fun and safe environment, and the King’s Mill Toy Appeal.

Organisers are also urging business in the area to help the fundraising by donating prizes for a raffle.

Admission is £3 — £10 for a family ticket for two adults and two children – and under threes are free.

Gates open at the Arena at 1pm and kick-off is 3pm, with free parking available.

To find out more, check out their Facebook page.

