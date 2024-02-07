New crime tackling CCTV coming to Beeston thanks to Safer Streets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The people of Beeston town centre in Broxtowe are set to benefit from the new crime-busting cameras - in addition to the installation of two new CCTV refuge point cameras.

Broxtowe Borough Council will use the funding, secured by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, to replace 11 old CCTV cameras which are no longer fit-for-purpose with new state-of-the-art, 4G cameras with infra-red capability and 40 times optical zoom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will also install the two new refuge point cameras, an innovative technology which allows anyone in distress to push a button at the bottom of a CCTV camera pole and speak directly to CCTV control room operators to ask for help.

Cllr Helen Faccio and Neighbourhood Inspector Mike Ebbins

It comes after The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire secured £333,000 of funding for projects across the South Nottinghamshire Community Safety Partnership area, with one third of this to be spent in the Broxtowe borough.

The partnership, which includes Nottinghamshire Police and Broxtowe Borough Council and others, identified Beeston town centre as one of the key locations where the funding could be used to greatest effect to reduce antisocial behaviour, shop theft, and cycle theft.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: “Broxtowe is a place really close to my heart and I am pleased to hear that the people of Beeston will soon be benefitting from the extra money we’re bringing to the area through Safer Streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our innovative refuge point cameras were first installed right here in Nottinghamshire and have gone on to become a real game changer in increasing feelings of safety for those who use them.

“The upgrading of the existing CCTV will now mean that Beeston business owners who have chosen to set up shop in Beeston with some amazing new bars and restaurants can now feel even safer.”

The new cameras, which are set to be installed within the next few months will be in the following areas:

The tram and bus interchange on Beeston High Road.

Beeston Square.

Humber Road.

Broadgate Park.

Regent Street.

Derby Street (including car park).

Station Road (including ARC Cinema).

Commercial Avenue.

Foster Avenue (including car park).

Styring Street.

Chilwell Road.

Devonshire Avenue Car Park.

Villa Street and Acacia Walk (including Tesco car park).

Councillor Helen Faccio, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety at Broxtowe Borough Council said: “CCTV is an important part of our wider approach to tackling crime in the local area and we’re really pleased to have secured this funding with our partners to improve the current facilities in Beeston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Beeston is a really vibrant and thriving place so as well as acting as a deterrent for things like anti-social behaviour, we hope the new cameras will also help businesses and visitors to feel safe when they are enjoying the many restaurants, cafes, the cinema and other shops in the town.”

The previous round of funding saw Eastwood in Broxtowe receive funding to tackle issues on the high street by implementing innovative schemes such as free home security devices for residents, new CCTV cameras, community days of action and much more.

The measures provided a boost to Nottinghamshire Police and Broxtowe Borough Council’s ongoing work in the area and led to a 66% reduction in burglary, a 45% drop in vehicle crime and a 27% fall in antisocial behaviour.

This was in the twelve months from October 2022 when the project started, compared to the previous three-year average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bassetlaw Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Mike Ebbins said: ''The new Safer Streets CCTV cameras are brilliant for Beeston. They act as a deterrent to stop shoplifting whilst also allowing us as officers to gather evidence quicker and more effectively.

''The new Refuge Point cameras will also be incredibly helpful for members of the public to use if they are feeling vulnerable.''

We’re hopeful that will provide some reassurance to people visiting Beeston and engaging in the night-time economy in particular.

To report antisocial behaviour in your neighbourhood, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or visit the web page linked below to report.