New community groups to help combat loneliness and isolation in Eastwood

Members of the Crafty Allsorts Eastwood group.

People of all ages are being invited to make the most of various new flourishing community cafes and friendship groups that aim to provide fun and laughter for anyone seeking companionship.

Community cafes have been set up at venues across the town, allowing people to meet for a coffee and a chat once or twice a week.

A craft group has also been established for those who want to explore their creative side while making new friends.

These new community initiatives have been strongly supported by physician Dr Paul Scullard, of Eastwood Primary Care Centre.He said: "Covid-19 has made isolation even more of a problem with patients isolating and shielding at home.

“As we start to move slowly towards seeing more people again we are all adjusting to this change and in many cases people are finding it really hard.

“We are really fortunate to have two local community cafes – one inEastwood and one in Kimberley.

“St Mary’s Church, Eastwood, also runs a regular Friendship Group.

“I would urge anyone who is struggling themselves with isolation to attend for cake, drink and a chat.

“If you know someone who is struggling perhaps take them. Everyone is welcome.”

- A community cafe is held at Rumbletums in Kimberley every other Friday from 10am until 11.30am. Phone 0115 938 4953 or email [email protected] for more information.

- Another community cafe takes place at Julies Tearooms and Coffee Shop in Eastwood every other Monday at 2pm. Call 01773 713407 or email [email protected]

- A friendship group is held at St Mary’s Church, Eastwood, every other Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm. Open to all at a cost of £1.50 – all monies reinvested. On December 15, the group will meet for Christmas lunch at Shipley Garden Centre. Contact 01773 719108 for more information.