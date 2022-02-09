New community cafe in Brinsley offers 'place of welcome' for residents

David Hammond (second from left) with volunteers at the new community cafe in Brinsley.

The first ‘Place of Welcome’ café session took place last week and will now be held in St James the Great Church in the centre of the village every Tuesday from 10am to midday.

The venture has been launched by residents David and Karen Hammond, who are keen to give local folk somewhere they can gather for a regular natter.

David said: “There used to be a cafe on a weekly basis but Covid really brought that to a halt, so we’ve sought to bring it back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The new café is a ‘place of welcome’, which, as the name suggests, is a place for everybody and anybody who wishes to drop in for a free hot drink and biscuit and most importantly, a place to meet and chat.

“Some people haven’t seen each other for a couple of years and they’ve really missed social interaction.

“The fact that it’s in the church is nice because it’s in the centre of the village and it’s somewhere that most people can ally with.

“It’s very much the case of just providing a place for a couple of hours where people can just be themselves – a place of sanctuary.”

The church is located on Church Lane in the village, with free parking plus wheelchair access and toilets for the disabled.

The first session saw around 35 people attend and Karen and David hope to attract more faces as word gets around.

“I think people are ready to get back out and about now after the last two years but it’s important they know they can socialise in a safe place,” David said.

“We’re very keen to ensure people know they can wear a mask if they choose to, sanitise their hands when they come in and use their own judgement to look after themselves.”

All residents of Brinsley and surrounding areas are invited to turn up at the church for a free drink and biscuit every Tuesday morning from 10am.

Karen added: “Bring a hobby, read the paper, enjoy a chat or have a quiet time of reflection – the choice is yours.