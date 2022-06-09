New coffee shop at Mansfield's Portland College awarded five star hygiene rating

The Coffee Shop opened earlier this year as part of the Newstart Theatre and Sports Hall development on campus and has already become a busy social hub for communities, learners and staff.

Mark Dale, principal and CEO said: “Thanks to support from our customers and expert staff, our new Coffee Shop provides an industry standard, real-life working environment for our young people to develop crucial employability skills to help prepare them for fulfilling futures.

“We’re very proud of the fantastic standards, service and menu that our learners and staff provide and the five star rating demonstrates what a great job they have done in launching and growing this new business.

The Coffee Shop at Portland College has received a five star hygiene rating

“We hope to see many more of our community members enjoying this new space in the future, where all profits go directly to improving the lives of people with disabilities.”

The Coffee Shop is open to everyone during term times on Mondays to Thursdays between 10.30am and 1.30pm where it is managed by learners, and on Fridays and Saturdays between 9.30am and 4pm, managed by the college’s Enterprises Team.

There is free parking on site and customers can enjoy the contemporary indoor café area or outside decked seating area which has lovely views over Sherwood Forest.