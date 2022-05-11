New chief executive officer set to be appointed at Mansfield District Council

Mansfield District Council's Personnel Committee will be recommending the appointment of Adam Hill as the authority's new CEO at the meeting of the Full Council on May 17.

Adam has an impressive and well established 33 years of experience in the public, private and third sectors.

He is currently deputy chief executive at Swansea Council, the second largest unitary authority in Wales, but is no stranger to Nottinghamshire.

He studied at Nottingham Business School, worked at Ashfield District Council and held senior positions at Broxtowe and Stafford councils before continuing his career in the West Midlands and Wales.

Adam said: “I am delighted and really proud to be given the opportunity to be chief executive at Mansfield District Council, returning back to where my career started.

"The Mansfield district is a fantastic area and I am looking forward to helping build on its very successful reputation of delivering quality services and putting the community at the heart of all it does.

"A priority for me will showing strong and visible leadership and working closely with the Mayor, getting to know local communities and businesses, councillors and, of course, the staff delivering the services, giving local people, a great place to live, learn, work and Invest.”

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “I look forward to welcoming Adam to the authority in the summer following the ratification at Full Council.

"As a member of the interview panel I can say we were impressed with the broad depth of experience and his passion for transformational service delivery.

"I am sure he will be an asset to the council and we very much welcome the start of an exciting venture to make Mansfield a clean, green and healthy district, a place we are proud to call home and a place for investment and opportunity.

“I’d like to thank our interim co-chief executive officers, Mariam Amos and Michael Robinson, for their support and leadership since the resignation of Hayley Barsby last year. They have given tremendous stability and confidence to the workforce and elected members.”