Adrian Smith, 42, who is currently the authority’s deputy chief executive and corporate director for place, has been selected as the next chief executive.

Coun Ben Bradley MP, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: "Adrian impressed members of the interview panel with his incisive grasp of the strategic issues we're facing.

“I look forward to working alongside Adrian to continue to deliver against the priorities we have set out to improve the lives of residents in Nottinghamshire, attracting major investment, working towards devolution for the East Midlands and transforming our care services.

"Nottinghamshire is leading the way when it comes to economic development, working with Government on major national priorities. We want to be a beacon for the region on change and innovation and getting our services right for local people.”

Adrian Smith said: "I feel very privileged to be chosen for the Chief Executive role at such an important point in the future of local government.

"I am proud to call Nottinghamshire my home and I am very much looking forward to supporting our workforce, members and partners to deliver on the priorities we have set in our Nottinghamshire Plan.

"My personal commitment is to improve the lives of residents, the economy and the health of people in Nottinghamshire.”