New chief constable of Nottinghamshire Police pledges to help build confidence and teamwork

Kate Meynell made the pledge whilst being questioned by a special Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Panel hearing, before being officially and unanimously confirmed in the role.

Kate, the current deputy chief constable at Derbyshire Constabulary, is now set to return to work at the force where she began and spent most of her career.

She said: “What is really important is making sure communities feel safe and listened to.

Kate Meynell is the new chief constable for Nottinghamshire Police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I want to make sure we have a service that is fit for the future, where we use data effectively and are evidence-led in the way we do our work.

“Also, I want a workforce that is engaged and empowered because it is the workforce that will deliver what we are looking for. I very much believe in being a team.

“It is really important if we are to be successful as an organisation that the public have trust and confidence and we are seen to be legitimate.

“It is about putting the public first, working as a team with really clear standards so everyone is clear what Nottinghamshire Police is about.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry named Kate Meynell as her preferred candidate for the role in August following a rigorous assessment and interview process.

She will take the helm from current chief constable Craig Guildford in December, after he departs to take up the top job at West Midlands Police.

Kate said: “I’m looking forward to coming back to Nottinghamshire. I grew up in Nottinghamshire and it’s a place I’m proud to call home.

“I have enjoyed my time working in Derbyshire alongside some great colleagues, but this is a dream job for me.

“Nottinghamshire Police has a positive, strong workforce and I do feel we have the opportunity now to continue the improvements that Craig Guildford has started.

"The force has moved a long way forward under his leadership.

“I genuinely care passionately about the force and want to build on the good work that has been done and build relationships with external partners and communities.”

Kate joined Nottinghamshire Police in 1993, where she was posted to Bulwell.

For the first few years she worked across Bulwell, Hucknall and Eastwood in uniform roles before joining CID, undertaking investigation roles in Child Abuse Investigation Unit, Divisional CID and Homicide Team.

Progressing through the ranks in both uniformed and detective roles, in 2011 she was part of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU): Major Crime Unit before becoming head of the unit in 2015, overseeing major crime investigations across the East Midlands.

In 2017, Kate transferred to Northamptonshire Police to the role of Chief Superintendent, Head of Crime. While there she was responsible for CID, Public Protection, Intelligence and Serious and Organised Crime.