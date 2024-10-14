New charity to help struggling families with newborn babies working with King's Mill midwives

By Kate Mason
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2024, 12:35 GMT
A new branch of a charity which provides baby supplies to families struggling to afford the essentials has launched in areas close to Mansfield.

Jennifer Winnington set up Baby Basics Newark in a bid to help families in the region and will be working with community midwives in King’s Mill Hospital who will make referrals to the charity.

Jennifer Winnington said: “We will be supplying a moses basket filled with essentials for a mum in need and her baby for the birth and first few weeks of the baby's life.

"We aim to support every mum so that she can have dignity and the opportunity to welcome and cherish her baby.

L to R: Baby Basics volunteers Sally and Jennifer WinningtonL to R: Baby Basics volunteers Sally and Jennifer Winnington
L to R: Baby Basics volunteers Sally and Jennifer Winnington

"As a group we do not come into contact with the recipients, so there is not the sense of charity, more the provision of a gift.”

There are no set criteria but it is down to midwives to assess individuals needs.

The charity will officially launch at an event on Thursday October 24 at Southwell Methodist Church at 6pm but organisers have already been working behind the scenes and have donated an emergency basket to a mum in need.

Jennifer added: “We will be providing starter packs for those in need from across the area. This may include teenage mothers, families on low income,

and women fleeing domestic abuse and trafficking.

“Our Moses baskets provide a safe place to sleep and are packed full of toiletries such as nappies, wipes and maternity pads, as well as blankets, towels and baby clothes. For some, these are the only items they have for their child.”

Organisers are appealing for support from the local community and asking for donations of knitted blankets, cardigans, other items for newborns or monetary donations. Residents are also asked to spread the word to raise awareness.

Baby Basics was originally founded in Sheffield in 2009 and has helped thousands of families. There is an ever increasing network of Baby Basics centres across the country each staffed by a team of volunteers.

Contact [email protected] for more information and a full list of items that can be donated or search Baby Basics Newark on Facebook.

