New charity shop opens in Mansfield

A new charity shop in Mansfield will raise vital funds for people with complex disabilities.

The Sense charity shop on Westgate will be selling a range of donated goods, including household goods, clothing, accessories, books and media. All proceeds will go towards supporting people with complex disabilities, including those who are deafblind.

The shop opened its doors for the first time this weekend, with the help of councillor John Smart, vice chairman of Mansfield District Council.

Sally Andrews, the shop's manager, said: “We are thrilled to have opened a new Sense shop in Mansfield.

"We have a great team of volunteers to help run the shop but we’d love to welcome more. It’s a brilliant way to meet new people and learn new skills.

"We’d also like to appeal for donations from the local community, which provides vital income to help Sense to support people with complex disabilities.”

If you’d like to volunteer at the shop, or make a donation, please contact Sally Andrews,on 01623 625707 or email mansfield@sense.org.uk.

If you have any unwanted items to donate, simply pop by the shop at 42 Westgate, Mansfield, NG18 1RS.