New care workers needed ahead of 'difficult winter' in Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire County Council has launched its latest recruitment drive as part of the national ‘Made with Care’ campaign and is seeking people who embody the values most suited to being a care worker.

This recruitment follows the government’s announcement of its winter plan for social care – where it sets out how it will support the sector over the coming months.

The plan is backed by over £550 million including £162.5 million to support the recruitment of new staff and the retention of existing carers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Could you become a carer?

The County Council is recruiting to four temporary roles around Nottinghamshire, but many people go on to gain permanent employment:

- Relief care and reablement worker

- Community care officer

- Occupational therapist

- Social worker

Melanie Brooks, corporate director for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said: “If you have a passion for caring and want to make a real difference to people’s lives, then social care could be a great career option for you.

“We need people from a range of backgrounds, as some of these roles require no previous experience and training will be provided.

“These roles are vital so we can help to support vulnerable people out of hospital to live independently in the community. So please come forward and apply now so we can be ready to tackle what is likely to be a very challenging winter.”

New staff will have a comprehensive induction programme, training and professional development opportunities.

The council offers a range of flexible and family-friendly working arrangements.