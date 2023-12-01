Car parking charges in Eastwood and Kimberley are set to change in the new year.

Members of Broxtowe Council cabinet approved the move to new car parking charges at all council-owned car parks – the first change since 2010.

Members were informed that reason for the changes is that the current charges do not cover the cost of providing and maintaining the council’s car parks.

From January 1, 2024, short stay charges (up to 10pm) will change to £1 for up to two hours, £2 for up to three hours, £3 for up to six hours and £15 for more than six hours.

Free weekend parking will remain at Eastwood's Oxford Street car park. Photo: Google

There will be no change to the all-day charge in car parks, or to the train station multi-day tariff.

Disabled drivers can still park for free all day.

Free weekend parking will also still continue at the car parks on Oxford Street in Eastwood and Victoria Street in Kimberley.

Furthermore, parking will remain free Monday to Sunday inclusive at the car parks on Alexandra Street in Eastwood and James Street, Station Road and Newdigate Street in Kimberley.

Councillors say the new charges will help to address the deficit and allow the council to invest the money to ensure that the facilities provided remain fit for purpose.

Coun Greg Marshall (Lab), portfolio holder for resources and personnel, said: “As residents know, councils are facing huge pressures on budgets due to cuts from central Government and we’re always looking for ways to cover the cost of our services.

"We believe that these changes to our car parking charges will allow the council to invest in our facilities and prevent cuts to jobs and services.

"This means we can deliver on our commitments to keep our town centres clean, invest in new facilities like changing places toilets and help in our wider ambition of providing new leisure facilities.

"Residents are assured that there is no intention to introduce charges on Sundays and between 10pm and 8am in all car parks within the borough.”

The council says it is committed to closely monitoring the impacts of these changes to help ensure the right balance is struck.