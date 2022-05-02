After a complete refurbishment and selection process, local catering company Mrs B’s has moved in the mezzanine floor in the heart of the library.

Mrs B’s offers hot drinks (including 200 Degrees Coffee), snacks and light refreshments, and catering services to both external customers and those who hire the library‘s meeting, theatre and conference spaces.

The Chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council joined in with the opening by helping to cut the cake.

Other activities included a circus skills workshop, badge making, and a special Rattle, Rhyme and Roll session to warm up your vocal chords and among the guests was artist Michelle Reader, who helped visitors get creative and make a sculpture out of recycled materials.

Run by Inspire on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council and located in the heart of the town of Mansfield, Mansfield Central Library provides a vibrant central focus for inspiring the enjoyment of reading, creativity, learning, information, heritage, community, and culture for all.

The addition of the café is intended to help achieve the Inspire mission to provide a vibrant centre for reading, learning, culture and community activities in Mansfield.

Peter Gaw, Inspire CEO said: “We’re excited to finally have Mansfield Central Library’s café up and running again, and to welcome Mrs B’s into the new space.

"Our aim has always been to make the central library a place to spend more time to read, learn and enjoy culture, and the café is a great addition to the service offer.”

Joe Bender of Mrs B’s said: “Through our catering services we provide individual lunches, snacks, homemade cakes, salads and healthy juices, and we’re looking forward to trying out our new menu and feeding plenty of customers here at the library.”

Coun Mike Quigley MBE, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “With the café now up and running, the local community has a brand-new place to meet, eat and relax.

"Working with local providers, we’re able to support the local economy and help develop the town centre.”

