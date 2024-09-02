New burger restaurant Wendy's set to open near Worksop
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The venue at Tallys End, Barlborough, Chesterfield will officially open on September 13 from 10:30am.
The new restaurant will provide fans with the signature Wendy’s items they know and love across breakfast, lunch and dinner, including the Baconator®, Dave’s Single™, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and of course the Frosty® dessert in chocolate AND vanilla.
A spokesman said: “These favourites are joined by an exclusive range of items only available in the UK, including chicken fillet nuggets and the Curry Bean Burger – square just like Wendy’s beef burgers.
"Stay tuned for huge opening offers! to be revealed. We expect hundreds of people to be queuing through the day for a taste of our famous fresh never frozen square burgers at great value prices.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.