New book showcases stunning snapshots of Eastwood and surrounding areas

Eastwood resident Brian Fretwell with new book 'Out and About'.

Brian Fretwell’s not-for-profit book, entitled Out and About, showcases the work of four local photographers who have perfectly captured moments of natural beauty in Eastwood and surrounding areas.

From serene snaps of swans, to prints of wild woodland, the photo-based book offers a reminder of the beautiful local surroundings which serve to enrich residents’ lives.

Brian came up with the idea to put the collection together after noticing a “fantastic” array of photos being posted on the ‘Eastwood and Kimberley Out and About’ Facebook group, which the book has been named after.

Each of the featured photographers – Ivan Dunston, David Hodgkinson, Phillip Wardle and Terry Standen – have their own section in the book.

He said: “The idea came to me last year when I was blown away by some of the photos I saw on the Out and About page.

“At that point in time, I was coming across people who hadn’t been outside for a year and thought how nice it would be to be able to bring the outdoors to them.”

He then contacted the group’s founder Fee Tomlinson and met with some of the regular contributors to put his vision into action.

All of the photos within the book’s 300 pages were taken within a two-mile radius, featuring places such as Moorgreen, Felley Woods, Greasley churchyard and Shipley Lock, as well as wildlife along the Erewash Canal.

“I’ve lived in Eastwood all my life and I was going down to all these places 60 or 65 years ago – to play down there.

“We used to get given a bottle of water and a few slices of bread and we’d be off for the day,” Brian added.

It is hoped the book will inspire people to get ‘out and about’ in the local area, visit some of the places featured and see if they can spot some of the wildlife that is abundant on their doorstep.

Brian had 1,000 copies printed in order to be able to sell them as cheaply as possible so more people could benefit. As a result, no profit will be made from the sales.