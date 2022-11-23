New book about the life of Nottinghamshire author who wrote novel set in Blidworth to be published
This year marks 100 years since the death of Nottinghamshire author, James Prior, and to mark the centenary year a new book about his life is set to be published.
James Prior is best known for his novel, Forest Folk, set around Blidworth during the Luddite uprising in the early 1800s.
He wrote five more major novels, all of which were published in London, as well as two unpublished ones for which the manuscripts are presently lost.
Collecting Nottinghamshire dialect while walking in the Trent Valley led to Prior’s pioneering contributions to the English Dialect Dictionary.
Tomorrow (Thursday, November 24), Spokesman Books, imprint of the Bertrand Russell Peace Foundation, publishes In Search of James Prior by Ailish D’Arcy.
Tony Simpson at Spokesman Books said: “Miss D’Arcy took up her researches into Prior when she discovered him at classes held at a local library.
"She is known to generations of students at West Bridgford School.
“And on Saturday, November 26, at 10.30am blue plaques will be inaugurated on two houses in Bingham where Prior lived.
“His centenary falls on December 19, and he is buried in The Banks Municipal Cemetery in Bingham.
“‘What a curious man James Prior is!’ said D H Lawrence. ‘I did not know him, and he was so near home. I was very much interested. But what curious, highly flavoured stuff’.”
In Search of James Prior is available from local bookshops, priced at £7, or directly from Spokesman at www.spokesmanbooks.org.