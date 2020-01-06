New bistro bar planned for Mansfield

Plans to create a new bistro bar in Mansfield have been put forward to the council.

Submitted by MAAA Developments Ltd, the proposals would see the site of a hair and beauty salon converted into a single-floor bar and bistro on Nottingham Road, directly opposite Mansfield’s Titchfield Park.

The site, currently occupied by Expectations Hair & Beauty which the Chad understands is relocating to a different property on the same road, would feature bi-folding doors and an outdoor seating area for its customers.

The new bar, if approved by councillors, would be within walking distance from the popular Ciao Bella and Ciao Bella Lounge venues, whilst also being a stone’s throw from Mansfield town centre and other pubs and restaurants further up Nottingham Road – including The Talbot Inn and Il Rosso.

The planning documents state: “It is proposed to convert the whole of the ground floor area for use as a Bistro Bar, with both internal and external seating areas together with kitchen and food preparation areas, and new toilet facilities for both male and female, as well as disabled toilets.

“It is proposed to install a raised decking area to the external frontage, incorporating both direct stepped access off footpath and additional ramp access to provide level access into the unit.

“New bi-fold doors will be used to replace the present aluminium shopfront to complement the street scene and integrate with the existing properties within the conservation area.

“The frontage enclosing stone wall has in the past had iron railings removed, it is intended to slightly raise the dwarf wall and reintroduce iron railings.

“The location of the site is sustainable and has good provision to public transport means other than the car.”

The proposals will only affect the ground floor of the building, which is adjacent to Commercial Gate and has a residential flat on the floor above it.

The plans, submitted on December 23, will be reviewed by councillors on Mansfield District Council’s planning committee later this year.