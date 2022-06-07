New assisted living apartments set for green light on former school site in Eastwood

The site of the former Lynncroft School on Walker Street.

The major development is set for the former site of Lynncroft Primary School, in Walker Street.

Plans for 110 homes on the site have already been given approval, despite concerns raised by residents at the time.

Now, a separate application submitted to Broxtowe Borough Council for one and two bedroom assisted living apartments with access from Walker Street, is also is due to be given the go-ahead.

But a number of residents in neighbouring properties say parking and traffic issues are raising concerns.

They also asked for “a number of highways improvements” due to the narrowness of the junction between Walker Street and Nottingham Road.

The school buildings have been demolished after the site closed in 2017.

Council documents stated: “The benefits of the proposal are that it would provide housing in a sustainable location close to the town centre and associated facilities, and on a brownfield site allocated in the Part 2 Local Plan for housing development.

“Any potential harm caused by the development would be outweighed by the benefits of the scheme.”