New Ashfield health hub open to voluntary groups

Voluntary groups in Ashfield can use a new free health hub at the Lammas Leisure Centre to help improve the lives of those living in the area.

Everyone Active, which runs the leisure centre on behalf of Ashfield Council, has transformed one of the rooms at the leisure centre into a health hub and is offering it to any local group that wants to use it to help improve the health and wellbeing of Ashfield residents.

It realised more than 400 people a week using the centre for different health and wellbeing groups and decided to give them a dedicated space which could be opened up to others.

Rebecca Phillips, active communities manager for Everyone Active said: “Our mission is to help everyone to get a bit more active, regardless of their fitness.

“But it is clear that people’s health and wellbeing also improves from the support and help of others on issues that are about more than physical health.

“That’s why we’re happy to offer this new space up to groups that support our vulnerable residents in Ashfield so together we can make a positive difference.”

Groups who are already using the hub are Working Age Dementia Group (with Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust); Parkinson’s Group; Falls prevention programme (alongside Nottinghamshire County Council); Chair-based exercise class; Exercise Referral Scheme; Stop smoking services; Active autism (to support families of those with autism) and Ashfield Voluntary Action.

Any groups interested in booking the health hub should contact Rebecca.phillips@everyoneactive.com.

The health hub is based at Lammas Leisure Centre which is one of the newest in the area.

Run by Everyone Active, in association with the council, the facility boasts two swimming pools, gym, indoor bowls hall, squash courts and sports hall, which offers a variety of activities.

