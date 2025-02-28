New Ashfield community furniture project being launched to help families in need

A brand new centre dedicated to bringing quality second-hand furniture to the Ashfield community is launching next week.

The Ashfield Furniture Project officially launches on March 7 and aims to support low-income households by providing essential home furnishings, second-hand school uniforms and baby items at accessible prices.

The project will not only help local families furnish their homes affordably but will also encourage sustainability by promoting furniture re-use, upcycling and recycling.

Additionally, it will provide volunteering opportunities for those who want to give back to their community.

Ashfield Furniture Project volunteers are busy preparing for the launch, from left: Lexey Bramwell, Margaret Smith, Chloe Smith. Photo: Submitted

The project is part of the broader services provided by Our Centre, a well-established community hub offering support and transport services in Ashfield.

The project is supported by Ashfield Council, Nottingham Trent University and Enterprising Ashfield which has provided branding, marketing, and digital support to ensure the initiative reaches as many people as possible.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson (Ref) is also supporting the project and is attending the launch event.

Sue Edwards, innovation advisor at Enterprising Ashfield said, “We are proud to support Our Centre with the expansion of their services and the launch of the Ashfield Furniture Project.

"By offering our expertise, we hope to help the project grow and make a lasting difference in the lives of Ashfield residents.”

As well as the launch of the furniture project, Our Centre is also set to unveil its new branding, a redesigned website, and bespoke booking system for Ashfield Community Transport, making it easier for local residents to access affordable transport options.

Angie Peppard who has worked at Our Centre since 1992, said: “For over 40 years, Our Centre has been at the heart of the Ashfield community, providing vital services and support.

"With this relaunch, we’re making it even easier for local residents to access our transport services and connect with the help they need.

"We’re thrilled to be expanding our offering with the Ashfield Furniture Project, ensuring that families have access to essential furniture and household items.”

The project’s grand opening will be at its new building on Kirkby Road, Sutton with speeches from key supporters, offering insights into the project’s impact, as well as sharing opportunities to learn more about volunteering and how the community can donate furniture to support the cause.

For more information, visit ourcentre.org.uk or contact the team by email at [email protected]