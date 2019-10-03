New Aldi opens in Mansfield Woodhouse - here is what it is like

Shopping trolleys at the ready its time to try out the newest Aldi in the area, and it begs the question is it any different from the other two in Mansfield.

Well the answer is no, it isn't any different from the usual Aldi, but it is the first one for Mansfield Woodhouse.

Marcus with shopper Stella Paketie.

As usual the shop, which has employed 22 members of staff, has British meat, on the go food, alcohol and the middle aisle of special buys.

Olympic Bronze Medallist, Marcus Ellis, did cut the all-important red ribbon to officially open the new Aldi store on Leeming Lane this morning.

However, the badminton player was not at the ceremony as he had help from pupils from Abbey Primary School.

Team GB star, Marcus Ellis, added: “It’s been an honour to be a part of Aldi’s store opening. I’ve had a great time talking to both the adults and children of Mansfield about healthy eating and my experience of the Olympics.”

Staff and Team GB athlete Marcus Ellis at the opening.

As part of Aldi’s Get Set to Eat Fresh campaign, which hopes to inspire 1.2 million school children aged five to 14 to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families, Marcus gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Pete Brannan, store manager, said: “It’s been a fantastic morning here at our grand opening. It was lovely to meet our new customers and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’d also like to say a big thank you to the wonderful, Marcus Ellis, for being a part of our celebrations.”