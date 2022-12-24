New 4G training pitch opens for residents to enjoy beautiful game in Mansfield

Prior to the installation, the area behind Oak Tree Leisure Centre was a low-usage concrete pitch, which had not been upgraded for more than 10 years.

The old surface was ripped up over the summer and work began to transform the outdoor space – and it is now open.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, who officially opened the pich alongside Coun Andy Burgin, head of service David Evans and representatives from leisure manager Serco, hailed it as a huge asset to the community.

Ribbon cutting with the Mayor and More Leisure representatives at the leisure centre in Oak Tree.

He said: “I am so pleased to see this area has been completely transformed and in its place a brand-new shiny facility that I’m sure will be used and enjoyed by many of our residents from Oak Tree and beyond.

“It's now a 4G standard pitch, one of the best surfaces for people playing 5-a-side football.

“As a participant in playing football all my life, I am especially excited about the opportunity for young girls, boys and older players like me to have a facility on their doorstep.

“We are all aware of the benefits of exercise both physically and mentally, so want to encourage as much participation as possible.”

