New 35-home development approved in Mansfield after nearly 10 years despite concerns

A 35-home development has been approved on a vacant Mansfield site despite flooding and safety concerns from councillors.

Mansfield District Council’s planning committee approved the outline plans in a meeting on October 28, – nearly 10 years after plans were first submitted.

The development will be built on land off Balmoral Drive, the site of a previous care home demolished more than a decade ago.

The application, submitted by Brunts Charity, only covers an outline version.

Issues involving the development’s scale, landscaping and layout will be submitted at a later date.

Planning permission was previously granted for the development in 2015 and 2020, but a delay in legal agreements and changes in policy meant it needed to be reassessed.

Resident Paul Bell, speaking in opposition to the plans, expressed concerns over wildlife and flooding, from personal experience living opposite the site for 35 years.

He told the meeting: “When it rains, it runs out the gates like a stream, straight into the gate opposite my house- when you’ve tarmacked all over that and you’ve built 35 houses on it, it’s going to be like a river.”

Council officer Dan Galpin responded to flooding fears which were also echoed by Coun Sue Swinscoe (Lab).

He reassured the committee the land falls in the lowest flood risk zone.

He said: “The purpose of planning is to drive development towards areas at the lowest risk.

“The flood risk assessment states all of the key drainage issues are low risk of flooding on site.

“There’s also a pre-commencement condition for an updated flood risk assessment and drainage strategy… they would have to provide that before development commences.”

Resident Mr Bell also expressed worries over anti-social behaviour and drug dealing already present in the area.

He said: “I can guarantee, if the tree line is kept, if you’re going to put a road at the back of that, you’re going to create more dead spots.

“I was the chairman of neighbourhood watch for years- I patrolled that area- and with the police, we had no drug [problems]- we’ve now got a drug [problem].”

Coun Angie Jackson (Lab) asked: “We don’t have any police consultation, I just wondered why that hadn’t been thought?”

Officer Mr Galpin responded: “The site is vacant with no organic surveillance from residents- [it] would be more at risk of antisocial behaviour.

“Nottinghamshire Police would be more likely to get involved at the reserved matters stage.”

He added the police would assess house security and areas in the development that would not be overlooked.

Coun Alan Bell (Lab) spoke of his residents’ concerns about increased traffic from future new residents.

He said: “One concern is getting out of Balmoral Drive onto Debdale Lane.

“If you can’t get out of Balmoral, then Burlington leaves a lot to be desired- to turn right out of Balmoral is nearly an impossibility.”

The meeting heard Nottinghamshire County Council – the highways authority – does not believe the development will cause any severe impact on existing traffic in the area.

The site is in an existing residential area, with homes neighbouring on three sides.

Concerns from people in existing bungalows bordering the site focused on a loss of privacy and overlooking, but these issues can’t be assessed until a later reserved matters application.

Financial contributions from the developer are part of the proposal, with money going to local GP services and the nearby Burlington Drive open space.

A bus stop improvements contribution increased to £27,600 and a secondary school obligation increased to £181,620.

Councillors approved the plans during the meeting.