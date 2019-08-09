A new campsite at Sherwood Pines is set to open by late spring.

The campsite will accommodate tents, caravans, folding campers, motorhomes, and trailer tents.

New 150-pitch campsite to open at Sherwood Pines

It will have full facilities available, including toilets, showers, a play area, dishwashing facilities, and a shop.

Visitors to the campsite can spend time in the area exploring Sherwood Pines, cycling, walking, going to the nearby Go-Ape tree-top rope course and using the adventure playground and picnic areas.

The new campsite brings the total number of Camping in the Forest sites to 16 across England and Scotland, all of which are within the Forestry England Estate.

Once completed, Sherwood Pines will feature a 150-pitch campsite covering 20 acres of woodland, with space for hardstandings, standard grass and super service pitches.

The site is expected to stay open to campers all year round.

Nathan Goodyear, director of property and development, said: “Our work includes the laying of foundations for reception buildings and facility blocks, landscaping, development of hardstanding areas and construction of site roads, which will be carried out sympathetically and with respect for this famous forest.”

He added: “Sherwood Pines is a popular attraction in Nottinghamshire. A new campsite here will support the local economy and help visitors to enjoy the woodland area and its wildlife.”