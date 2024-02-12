Neighbours raise thousands for family following devastating Selston house fire where two people died

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fire happened on January 14 on Rawson Street, Selston. In the days and weeks that followed, neighbours and friends laid flowers for the victims, later named by the community as Siobhan and Riley.

Over the weekend, fundraising events were held at The Go Between, Brinsley, and The Newstead Centre. Brian Enever, one of the organisers for The Go Between event, thanked the community for raising £4,000.

He said: “We have received lots of nice comments about this event but if it wasn’t for the volunteers we wouldn’t have been able to make this happen. And with money being short for a lot of people the collection has come from all the local communities and we are overwhelmed with the amount raised.”

The scene of the house fire at Rawson Street, Selston. Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

Michelle Wright, a family friend of the Rawson Street family, set up a GoFundMe page – https://shorturl.at/nQVX7 – where more than £13,000 has been raised to help the family.

Michelle said: “I can’t imagine the stress and heartache they’re going through and I’d just like to take some pressure and stress away from them by creating this to help replace anything they may need. Funeral cost is going to be the last thing on their mind. Any help is much appreciated.”