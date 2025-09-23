Neighbours fear for property values after giant Union Flag painted on Sutton house

Residents say they fear for property price values along their Sutton street - after a neighbour painted a giant Union Jack on the front of his entire house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Brocklehurst spent 12 hours plastering the 6m (19ft) x 7m (22ft) flag on his four bed end-terraced home in Sutton.

The 41-year-old welder's gesture came after neighbours tore down a St George's cross which he had been flying in his front garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon admits his response has seen him become "public enemy number one" but insists he's mainly received praise for his display.

Simon Brocklehurst of Sutton with his Union Jack house.

However, some locals have said they worry the "garish" red, white and blue paint-job would now devalue their own homes if they wanted to sell up.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "It just sticks out like a sore thumb doesn't it? I don't know what he's thinking really.

"It is going to lower hour prices along the street, who would want to live by that, it's a bit of a garish mess. It looks really out of place, it's a shame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't have a strong opinion one way or another about all this flag flying - but I know they don't belong plastered all over the front of your house."

However, another neighbour disagreed and added: "We think it looks great and brightens up the area. I don't know why people are moaning."

Simon first painted the St George's cross on the front of his home last week after having his England flag ripped down by disgruntled neighbours.

But he transformed it into a Union Flag over three days this week as part of a "peaceful protest" without joining anti-illegal immigration marches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dad-of-three Simon said: "It started off as a St George's cross but my intention was always to turn it into the Union Flag.

"I don't think it will affect house prices that much, there's an abandoned pub and a derelict house a few doors down, surely that will have more of an impact

"And even if it has, I'm not planning on moving anywhere, I've lived here since I was five-years-old. It's just a quick paint job anyway.

"All I'm doing is trying to bring a bit if hope. If it makes one person smile and feel patriotic then I've done my job. I don't think anybody can be offended by a flag really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I do support the Raise the Colours movement and I would have gone to the protest in London but I decided to do my own quiet protest here.

"All the hate appears to be coming from social media Facebook warriors but in real-life I've had no complaints and experienced mainly positive comments.

"There's been a couple of people saying negative things in person but mainly everybody loves it as far as I can tell.

"I didn't expect to get all the abuse online, but people are entitled to their opinions. I'm public enemy number one at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But without this flag you wouldn't have freedom of speech, so I respect their right to say what they want about it. I have no plans to paint over it, it will stay like this until somebody orders me to remove it.

"But this is my house and this is how I've decided to paint it. It's a sign of being proud of the country where I am from."