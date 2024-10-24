Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Nottinghamshire village hall could get nearly £80,000 in upgrades after funding for a parish council was agreed.

Newark and Sherwood District Council approved £77,156 which will be given to Clipstone Parish Council for updates to the village hall.

It will be funded by Section 106 developer contributions – which are monies provided by developers to local councils to improve local facilities.

The district council’s cabinet previously agreed to allocate the money for the former Clipstone Colliery site sports regeneration project.

Headstocks and powerhouse at the former Clipstone colliery on Mansfield Road

However, papers say it wasn’t possible to spend the money on this project within the timeframe stipulated in the financial agreement – which was January 25, 2025.

That meant the district council changed its plans and will instead give the money to Clipstone Parish Council for updates to its village hall.

Improvements include upgrading the toilet and washroom facilities, changing the lights to LED, replacing the internal and external fire doors, and improvements to the kitchen and meeting room.

District council documents say: “[The village hall updates will] support health and wellbeing of the local community through providing an attractive meeting place to host social, health and fitness groups.

“And providing facilities for outreach services including Citizens Advice and DWP services which support residents from the age of 18 months through to pensioner age.”

The money will also improve the hall’s ICT system and should reduce its carbon footprint and reduce energy charges.

Papers add this would lead to the hall’s hire rates being kept affordable for the community.

The district council’s decision is approved but was still subject to councillor scrutiny up until yesterday (October 23).