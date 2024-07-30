Nearly 300 GMB Union members to strike at three Nottinghamshire hospitals this week
The GMB Union has today announced a further 48 hours of strike action by private contractors at three Nottinghamshire hospitals.
Private contractor workers at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton, Mansfield Community Hospital and Newark Community Hospital claim health bosses are not bringing their terms and conditions in line with colleagues employed directly by the NHS.
Strike action will take place on Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2.
Nearly 300 workers, including porters, cleaners, security staff, catering workers and reception teams will take part in the walkout.
