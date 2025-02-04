NatWest Mansfield branch is closing this June

Mansfield’s NatWest branch on Church Street will close on June 26, 2025.

A spokesperson for NatWest announced that the Mansfield branch on Church Street will close this June.

NatWest is set to close 53 additional branches from April to June 2025.

The bank has closed a total of 1,431 branches since 2015, including 48 branches last year.

NatWest Mansfield will close this June. Image: Google

The closures are part of a shift toward prioritising digital banking services.

A NatWest spokesperson said: “Over 80 per cent of our active current account holders now use our digital services and over 97 per cent of retail accounts with us are now opened online.

“Like any business, we strive to meet our customers' changing needs and expectations and we've been responding to the industry wide shift towards digital services by investing to broaden what customers can do themselves and to offer them greater personalisation.

“We are also significantly investing in refreshing our network – we expect to invest in excess of £20m in our network across the UK in 2025 to improve customer service, enhance the look and feel of our branches, and reduce the environmental impact of our buildings, as well as continuing to invest in shared solutions like the Post Office and Banking Hubs.”

The closest NatWest bank to Mansfield is NatWest Sutton and Kirkby, located at Portland Square in Sutton.

There is also a NetWest branch in Derbyshire located at 5 Market Place, Chesterfield.

For more details about the closure, visit: www.natwest.com/banking-with-natwest/other-ways-to-bank-with-natwest/natwest-branch-banking/branch-closures.html.