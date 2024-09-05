The Sherwood Forest area is well-known for its rich history, which includes the legend of Robin Hood and the land’s military use during World War II. However, did you know that the area has also been a popular attraction for naturists over the years?

During the warmer months, numerous hikers have reported encountering nudists in the forest.

Groups of individuals are often seen strolling along the woodland paths in the nude, adorned only with a hat and shoes.

What is Naturism?

The RSPB has issued new guidelines for naturists. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

Naturism refers to people who promote nudity as a regular part of their lifestyle.

While some naturists prefer to engage in naked activities in specific designated areas like nudist beaches, others may enjoy nudity more openly.

Defining Sherwood Forest

Sherwood Forest is a diverse landscape with many attractions and public access sites managed by different landowners and managers.

Budby South Nature Reserve, Sherwood Forest.

The management boundaries and access can be complicated, leading to confusion.

Within this landscape, the RSPB oversees two connected reserves: the popular woodland tourist site called RSPB Sherwood Forest, and the quieter heathland site known as RSPB Budby South Forest.

Both reserves are part of the protected area known as the Sherwood Forest National Nature Reserve (NNR).

Naturism at RSPB reserves in the Sherwood Forest area

Ever since the RSPB has been managing the land at Budby and Sherwood, it has openly followed government regulations regarding Public Order and Open Access – including tolerating naturism in quieter areas of the land it manages.

RSPB Budby South Forest has historically had a low number of visitors, so encounters between different groups of people have been rare.

However, with an increase in visitors enjoying the reserve in recent years, the RSPB has addressed how different groups interact with each other with encounters becoming more common.

Readers can access guidelines at visitsherwood.co.uk/plan-your-visit/naturism-on-rspb-reserves/

A RSPB spokesperson, addressing the guidance via the website, said: “We believe that considerate behaviour from all visitors will allow everyone to enjoy the site while still protecting the sensitive wildlife that has made its home here.

“Naturism is discouraged in the very busy RSPB Sherwood Forest area.

“There are quieter areas of RSPB Budby South Forest (the heathland area), which includes Open Access land where naturism may be tolerated, provided certain behaviours are adhered to.”

Additional guidance has been issued to those wishing to partake in naturism on RSPB land in Sherwood Forest.

Guidance for naturists

Walking naked is only allowed in specific areas of the National Nature Reserve where naturism is permitted (subject to appropriate behaviour). Readers can refer to a map on the RSPB website to identify those areas.

Visitors hoping to partake in naturism in the forest are asked to refrain from practicing naturism in the RSPB Sherwood Forest area, as highlighted on the map.

Those engaging in naturism are asked to refrain from using busy trails and routes and must not undress in car parks.

Individuals walking without clothing must carry a cover-up garment and wear it when you are near other visitors.

According to guidance, wearing the garment demonstrates consideration for all visitors. If asked, people are advised to comply as a sign of respect.