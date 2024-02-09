Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bennerley Viaduct spans the Erewash Valley between Cotmanhay and Awsworth and activities are spread over two weeks to fit in with families from both Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Starting on Monday, February 12 and running each day until Friday, February 16, and then again from Tuesday, February 20 to Thursday, February 22 are a series of hands-on nature walks.

Learn about food webs, rewilding, and make your own bug hotel to take home.

The Friends of Bennerley Viaduct are serving up some half-term fun at the Iron Giant. Photo: Reg Lowe

As well as that, on Wednesday, Februry 14 and Saturday, February 17, it’s The Egg Drop Challenge.

Will your egg have a soft landing or will it be scrambled on impact?

Work out how to drop an egg from the full height of the Bennerley Viaduct (18 metres) and make a safe landing.

Flex your science skills to protect the egg.

This activity is most suitable for ages seven and older, but all are welcome with sessions from 11am to 3pm on both days.