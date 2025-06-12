National Trust gems: Southwell site named as one of the best places to visit this summer

By Daniel DeFalco
Published 12th Jun 2025, 15:26 BST

The site, built in 1824, is recognised as a top visit this summer.

An “absolutely wonderful” former workhouse in Southwell has been named as one of the best National Trust sites in the UK to visit this summer.

Experts at Fruity King have analysed all 610 National Trust sites ahead of the busy summer season, when millions of visitors are expected at sites across the country.

The analysis considered two factors - the number of facilities and accessibility features available.

The Workhouse & Infirmary.placeholder image
The Workhouse & Infirmary.

These were then combined to create a total score.

Quarry Bank in Cheshire was named as the best National Trust site to visit this summer, with 13 different facilities and 20 accessibility features.

This was followed by the Gibside estate in Tyne and Wear, which earned a total score of 29.

Experts determined that the Workhouse and Infirmary, near Southwell, is the ninth-best National Trust site to visit over the summer.

The analysis concluded that the site boasts 11 different facilities and 15 different accessibility features.

Described as the “most complete workhouse in existence” by Visit Nottinghamshire, the Workhouse and Infirmary was built in 1824, having been designed by William Adams Nicholson.

With room to accommodate 158 inmates, the workhouse was where the poorest in society had to work and where they received food, shelter and medical care.

The workhouse was acquired by the National Trust in the 1990s, before opening to the public in 2002.

Entry to the site is charged at £16.50 for adults and £8.30 for children.

