NATIONAL TRUST: 11 places to visit and enjoy an autumnal family day of fun near Mansfield

From beautiful countryside to historic halls, the National Trust has lots to offer people of all ages in and around the Mansfield area.
If you fancy wrapping up warm and enjoying a picturesque stroll or exploring the historic buildings in the area we’ve got you covered.
Here are some of the best places to visit. Please check individual venue websites to confirm opening times and admission prices.
1. Kedleston Hall, Near Quarndon, Derby, Derbyshire
Take a trip back in time to the 1760s at this spectacular neo-classical mansion framed by historic parkland. Designed for lavish entertaining and displaying an extensive collection of paintings, sculpture and original furnishings, Kedleston is a stunning example of the work of architect Robert Adam. The Hall was used as a key location for 'The Duchess', the Hollywood blockbuster starring Keira Knightley. Photo: Annapurna Mellor
2. Clumber Park, Worksop, Nottinghamshire
Clumber Park is a country park in The Dukeries near Worksop. The lakeside stroll is ideal for enjoying the changing seasons with a drink. Although the house was demolished in 1938, there are many glimpses of its grand past to explore. From the Gothic-style chapel, often referred to as a 'Cathedral in miniature', you can follow in the footsteps of Dukes through the peaceful pleasure ground to the Walled Kitchen Garden where you can experience sights, scents and a taste of the past. Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Hardwick Hall
It was the formidable 'Bess of Hardwick' who first created the stunning Hardwick Hall in the 1500s. In the centuries since then, her descendants, farmers, gardeners, builders, decorators, embroiderers and craftsmen of all kinds have contributed and made Hardwick their creation. In addition, there's the the extensive estate and the nearby Stainsby Mill, also run by the trust, to enjoy. Photo: Colin - stock.adobe.com
4. Calke Abbey
With peeling paintwork and overgrown courtyards, Calke Abbey tells the story of the dramatic decline of a country house estate. The house and stables are little restored, with many abandoned areas vividly portraying a period in the 20th century when numerous country houses did not survive to tell their story. Calke Abbey may look somewhat neglected compared to the likes of Chatsworth, but the grand country house near Ticknall provides a fascinating insight into the lives of some of Derbyshire’s wealthiest figures. There is a 600-acre historic parkland with National Nature Reserves, ancient oaks including 1,200-year-old ‘Old Man of Calke’, deer park and secluded ponds. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Alan Murray-Rust - geograph.org.uk/p/5860693