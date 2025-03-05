National Pie Week: 13 of the best butchers in, or near, Mansfield, according to Google ratings

By Shelley Marriott
Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:23 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 11:31 BST
This week is National Pie Week and Mansfield, and the surrounding area, has a lot of independent butchers and farm shops where you can go to pick up a pastry covered treat.

From family run butchers to local farm shops they are sure to have what you need.

Here are 13 of the best butchers in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, which have all been given a 4.5/5 rating or above based on Google reviews.

They are listed in no particular order.

Bowring Butchers on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 52 reviews

1. Bowring Butchers

Bowring Butchers on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 52 reviews Photo: Google

D D & E Bates & Sons on Penniment House Farm, Penniment Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 141 reviews

2. D D & E Bates & Sons

D D & E Bates & Sons on Penniment House Farm, Penniment Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 141 reviews Photo: Google

David Boot on West Gate, Mansfield, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 38 reviews

3. David Boot

David Boot on West Gate, Mansfield, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 38 reviews Photo: Google

Mike Maloney on Mansfield Road, Blidworth, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 27 reviews.

4. Mike Maloney

Mike Maloney on Mansfield Road, Blidworth, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 27 reviews. Photo: Google

