National Day of Reflection in Mansfield to mark three years since the first Covid-19 lockdown

The day of reflection aims to give the nation a chance to remember loved ones, support grieving people, and connect with others in the community.

In recognition of the NHS and blue light services, the Bentinck Memorial was lit blue at dusk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Hill, chief executive of Mansfield District Council, gave a short speech in a morning acknowledgement of the occasion and this was followed by a staff event held at the Cenotaph, behind the Civic Centre off Chesterfield Road, where strategic director Mariam Amos gave a short speech and then lit a candle before joining the nation in a minute's silence at noon.

Chief executive Adam Hill lights a candle at the Cenotaph to mark National Day of Reflection

Adam said: "It is hard to believe that on this day three years ago we were on the cusp of a change that none of us would have recognised, and it changed our lives forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to make the time to reflect. Reflect on those people who have died, reflect on the support that we need to give for those people who are grieving and reach out to each other in this time of reflection.

“For many families, today will be a very emotional time. A time when they think back and remember some difficult moments, life changing moments, they will have experienced. But, we must also remember those people that supported the country during that time.”

Strategic director Mariam Amos lights a candle