National Day of Reflection in Mansfield to mark three years since the first Covid-19 lockdown

It has been three years since the Covid-19 pandemic began and the country went into lockdown and to mark this National Day of Reflection Mansfield District Council had a minute's silence and the lighting of candles.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:57 GMT- 1 min read

The day of reflection aims to give the nation a chance to remember loved ones, support grieving people, and connect with others in the community.

In recognition of the NHS and blue light services, the Bentinck Memorial was lit blue at dusk.

Adam Hill, chief executive of Mansfield District Council, gave a short speech in a morning acknowledgement of the occasion and this was followed by a staff event held at the Cenotaph, behind the Civic Centre off Chesterfield Road, where strategic director Mariam Amos gave a short speech and then lit a candle before joining the nation in a minute's silence at noon.

Chief executive Adam Hill lights a candle at the Cenotaph to mark National Day of Reflection
Adam said: "It is hard to believe that on this day three years ago we were on the cusp of a change that none of us would have recognised, and it changed our lives forever.

“We need to make the time to reflect. Reflect on those people who have died, reflect on the support that we need to give for those people who are grieving and reach out to each other in this time of reflection.

“For many families, today will be a very emotional time. A time when they think back and remember some difficult moments, life changing moments, they will have experienced. But, we must also remember those people that supported the country during that time.”

Strategic director Mariam Amos lights a candle
Council staff come together to mark National Reflection Day
