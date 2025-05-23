National children’s gardening week: Seven top allotments in Mansfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd May 2025, 11:00 BST
As national children’s gardening week 2025 falls between May 25 to June 2 – we would like to showcase some of the thriving allotments in Mansfield.

National children’s gardening week is an annual event dedicated to encouraging children to discover the wonders of gardening.

It promotes hands-on experiences, education, and creativity in green spaces, nurturing a sense of responsibility for the natural world.

If you want your child to learn the art of gardening, then look no further.

Allotments featured are rated on Google.

Priory Road Allotments, in Mansfield Woodhouse, has received a rating of five stars on Google reviews.

1. Priory Road Allotments

Priory Road Allotments, in Mansfield Woodhouse, has received a rating of five stars on Google reviews. Photo: Priory Road Allotments

Photo Sales
Peafield Lane Allotment in Mansfield Woodhouse has a five star rating on Google reviews.

2. Peafield Lane Allotment

Peafield Lane Allotment in Mansfield Woodhouse has a five star rating on Google reviews. Photo: Peafield Lane Allotment

Photo Sales
Park Hall Road Allotments has a five star rating on Google reviews.

3. Park Hall Road Allotments

Park Hall Road Allotments has a five star rating on Google reviews. Photo: Park Hall Road Allotments

Photo Sales
Northfield Avenue Allotments has a 4.9 rating on Google reviews.

4. Northfield Avenue Allotments

Northfield Avenue Allotments has a 4.9 rating on Google reviews. Photo: CVS

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldGoogle
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice