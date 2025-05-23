National children’s gardening week is an annual event dedicated to encouraging children to discover the wonders of gardening.
It promotes hands-on experiences, education, and creativity in green spaces, nurturing a sense of responsibility for the natural world.
If you want your child to learn the art of gardening, then look no further.
Allotments featured are rated on Google.
1. Priory Road Allotments
Priory Road Allotments, in Mansfield Woodhouse, has received a rating of five stars on Google reviews. Photo: Priory Road Allotments
2. Peafield Lane Allotment
Peafield Lane Allotment in Mansfield Woodhouse has a five star rating on Google reviews. Photo: Peafield Lane Allotment
3. Park Hall Road Allotments
Park Hall Road Allotments has a five star rating on Google reviews. Photo: Park Hall Road Allotments
4. Northfield Avenue Allotments
Northfield Avenue Allotments has a 4.9 rating on Google reviews. Photo: CVS
