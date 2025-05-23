National Allotments Week 2025: Seven top allotments in Mansfield

As it is National Allotments Week (August 11-17): we are showcasing some thriving allotments in Mansfield.

National Allotments Week is an annual initiative that began in 2002.

Its purpose is to raise awareness about allotments and their role in promoting healthier lifestyles, encouraging people to grow their own food, fostering friendships, and strengthening communities.

The event invites allotment holders to open their gates and showcase their sites, emphasising the social, health, and environmental benefits of allotments across the UK.

National Allotments Week is from August 11-17, 2025. Mansfield allotments featured are rated on Google.

Priory Road Allotments, in Mansfield Woodhouse, has received a rating of five stars on Google reviews.

1. Priory Road Allotments

Priory Road Allotments, in Mansfield Woodhouse, has received a rating of five stars on Google reviews.

Peafield Lane Allotment in Mansfield Woodhouse has a five star rating on Google reviews.

2. Peafield Lane Allotment

Peafield Lane Allotment in Mansfield Woodhouse has a five star rating on Google reviews.

Park Hall Road Allotments has a five star rating on Google reviews.

3. Park Hall Road Allotments

Park Hall Road Allotments has a five star rating on Google reviews.

Northfield Avenue Allotments has a 4.9 rating on Google reviews.

4. Northfield Avenue Allotments

Northfield Avenue Allotments has a 4.9 rating on Google reviews.

