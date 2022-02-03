Eight-year-old Stags fan Edward Morrell wouldn't let go of Nathan Bishop's gloves even when he fell asleep on the bus home from Harrogate Town on Tuesday night.

Edward Morrell, who himself plays in goal for Kirkby Colts U8s Black, travelled up to Harrogate with his dad, Russell, to see promotion-chasing Stags’ latest League Two game on Tuesday night.

And after the goalless draw and his clean sheet, Bishop, who is on loan from Manchester United, amazed Edward by going over to have a chat and then giving him his goalkeeping gloves to keep.

"He was over the moon,” said Russell, 37, also known as ‘Rusty’. “He wouldn’t let go of the gloves on the bus home. It made his day.”

Stags goalkeeper Nathan Bishop meets his number one fan, eight-year-old Edward Morrell, of Kirkby, after the win over Walsall last month.

Edward’s dad, who works as a detention officer for the police, was so impressed by Bishop’s gesture that he posted it on social media, letting the club know and also chief executive David Sharpe. On his Twitter account (@stagladanddad), the post received more than 150 likes.

In a week when another Manchester United player, Mason Greenwood, was arrested on suspicion of rape, Russell was keen to get across the “positive impact” that many footballers make.

"After all the negative publicity, I thought it was a really nice story about a goalkeeper and his number one fan, especially as Nathan is also at United,” said Russell.

Eight-year-old Edward with his dad, Russell. Both are ardent Stags fans and go to most games, home and away.

“Edward got a goalkeeper’s shirt with ‘Bishop 1’ on the back for Christmas, and he met Nathan last month after the Walsall game.

"We are both season ticket holders, and this year we have started to go to away games as well.

"Edward is a big Stags supporter and has a signed shirt in a frame on his bedroom wall.

"His ambition is to be a goalkeeper – but for Mansfield Town, not in the Premier League!

"Last season, he won manager’s player of the year and players’ player of the year awards at Kirkby Colts.”

Edward, who goes to Greenwood Primary School in Kirkby, lives with his dad and mum Kerry, 47, on Sandwich Close in Kirkby. Kerry works for the Change Grow Live (CGL) charity in Mansfield.

Edward’s passion for the Stags is clearly infectious because, later this month, his mum is being treated to her first away game, at Newport County, as a 16th wedding anniversary present!