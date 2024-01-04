A mystery EuroMillions HotPicks winner from Mansfield has become £1,000,000 richer after scooping the top prize in the EuroMillions.

The mystery man won his top scoop on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The lucky man, who has requested to remain unnamed and release a few details about his win, plans to buy a new family home with his winnings.

The Mansfield local played via the National Lottery app and has become one of over eight million winners that win each week on the National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to this lucky Mansfield man for bagging this fantastic prize overnight.

“We hope you enjoy your new family home.”

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30M each week for National Lottery-funded projects.