Dorothy Adlington, surrounded by flowers and gifts on her 100th birthday last Saturday.

”Family and friends, and a happy and healthy lifestyle” declared Kirkby mum, grandmother and great-grandmother Dorothy Adlington (nee Chamberlain), who celebrated her milestone on Saturday.

Dorothy’s family is well-known in Kirkby, with her brother, Ron Chamberlain, a respected councillor for many years. He died about five years ago.

Dorothy is currently living at Annesley Lodge care home in Hucknall and although Covid restrictions scuppered plans for a big party on Saturday, she still welcomed family and friends.

Another photo from the 100th birthday album of Dorothy Adlington. It was taken in a special room set up for her by the Annesley Lodge care home at Hucknall where she now lives.

"The home set up a conservatory where we could chat and wave to her through the window from outside,” said her eldest daughter, Pat.

"Mum was disappointed that she couldn’t come out, but she understood. Unfortunately, it’s the way of the world at the moment.

"As soon as we are able to do, we plan to have a party.”

Dorothy, daughter of Rose and Arthur Chamberlain, was born in Peterborough as one of five children, but moved at a young age to Kirkby, where her dad worked as a miner at the ‘Summit’ Colliery.

She attended schools on Diamond Avenue and Vernon Road in the town before taking her first job at the nearby Martin’s Sweet Factory.

She then moved to the hosiery manufacturers, CWS Huthwaite, where she met husband Frank, who was a grocer for the Co-op at the time.

They married in 1939 just before the war when Frank served in the Fleet Air Arm of the Royal Navy, specialising in radar operations, and Dorothy worked at a Royal Ordnance Factory.

In 1953, the couple bought a grocery shop, Adlington’s, on Diamond Avenue and ran it for 20 years until they moved to Underwood and then, in 1984, to Stonechurch View in Annesley, which was their last home.

Dorothy was a member of the Bentinck Welfare ladies’ section in Kirkby for many years, taking part in many of its social activities, which included day trips and weekends away. Other interests included knitting, sewing and walking.

Her final job was with the Kimberley-based knitwear company, Wolsey Ltd, while Frank retired from lace curtain manufacturers, Filigree, of South Normanton.

After her husband died in 1994, Dorothy remained at Stonechurch View until her mid-90s, enjoying an active lifestyle, which included regular shopping trips to Kirkby with her sister, Brenda Whitelock, who is 90 and also lives in Annesley.

Still very alert, mentally, Dorothy only moved to Annesley Lodge when she developed osteoporosis in her shoulders and struggled to use her hands.

As well as Pat, who lives in Selston, Dorothy has a second daughter, Christine Stanley. She lives in Castle Donington with husband Ken, who originates from Annesley.

There are three grandchildren – Tracy Johnson, who lives in Hampshire, Leigh, who lives in Derby, and Dean, who is in Donington.

Dorothy also has four great-grandchildren, who are described as ‘the light of her life’. They are Lachlan, 9, Fyfe, who is seven, six-year-old Ada and two-year-old Tommy.