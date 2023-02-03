Holmes House is located just outside Mansfield town centre and has recently been transformed to 36 modern residential apartments.

Homes by Holmes, the developer, is looking to get the community to put their stamp on the building.

It is a great initiative to get the community involved and the winners artwork will be professionally sprayed on the gable end of the building.

Holmes House, the former police headquarters in Mansfield.

The competition is running till midnight on February 28 and the winner will be announced on March 3.

It is a fantastic opportunity for local artists or even someone with a creative imagination to have their print on a highly visible and busy area of Mansfield.