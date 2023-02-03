Mural artwork competition for prominent Mansfield building
Homes By Holmes is running a competition for the residents of Mansfield to submit an artwork proposal to be sprayed on the side of the building Holmes House – the former police headquarters – located off Ratcliffe Gate on a busy intersection.
Holmes House is located just outside Mansfield town centre and has recently been transformed to 36 modern residential apartments.
Homes by Holmes, the developer, is looking to get the community to put their stamp on the building.
It is a great initiative to get the community involved and the winners artwork will be professionally sprayed on the gable end of the building.
The competition is running till midnight on February 28 and the winner will be announced on March 3.
It is a fantastic opportunity for local artists or even someone with a creative imagination to have their print on a highly visible and busy area of Mansfield.
All submissions can be made to [email protected]