More because it’s Mother’s Day on Sunday and time for that annual tradition of treating our mums with a little bit of extra love and respect.

Many of us will also be treating her to a day out this weekend to mark the occasion, so we have come up with our usual list of ideas for things to do and places to go over the coming days.

There are 15 ideas in total, with special Mother’s Day events at Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre, Thoresby Park and Robin Hood’s Wheelgate Park in Farnsfield.

A free creative arts festival, featuring music, a family rave and disco, installations, puppetry and circus skills, is sure to bring Mansfield town centre to life on Saturday. And to coincide with the Stags gunning for promotion at the top of League Two, a taster event for a free football exhibition in the town is being held.

In theatreland, Retford’s Majestic hosts a tribute show to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, while Mansfield’s Palace welcomes lovable children’s character Spot the dog and continues its run of ‘Kinky Boots’.

A ghost walk is sure to send shivers down the spine at Newstead Abbey, while the Big Spring Clean is sure to send the litterbugs packing in Ashfield.

Art exhibitions continue at both Mansfield Museum and Bassetlaw Museum, and in Nottingham, the city’s popular 10K run makes a welcome return on Sunday.

Before setting off for your chosen destination, please check its website to confirm opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

1 . Free creative arts festival by young people The old Debenhams store in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield will be transformed on Saturday (11 am to 4 pm) into a vibrant hub showcasing the talents of young people. Several organisations have been working with more than 200 teenage volunteers from schools and colleges in Mansfield and Ashfield to teach them new skills in creative arts.The result is Saturday's free DepARTment Festival, which will comprise family-friendly fun, activities and workshops, featuring music, a family rave and disco, circus skills, puppetry, installations, balloon-making and photography. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Football exhibition taster in Mansfield Whoever you support, the football season is heading for an exciting climax, particularly in Mansfield, where Nigel Clough's Stags are challenging for promotion. So it's timely that the town's museum on Leeming Street is also preparing to host a free football exhibition entitled 'The Beautiful Game'. It kicks off on Tuesday, April 2, but this Saturday (9 am to 3 pm), visitors get the chance to go along for a free taster of the event to check out exhibits and have a go at a variety of football-related activities. Photo: Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture Photo Sales

3 . Watercolour workshop for Mother's Day Looking for a Mother's Day gift that allows mum to show off her artistic side? Or perhaps you've always wanted to paint a picture of her that she can proudly display on the wall? If so, make your way to the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre in Edwinstowe on Sunday (10.30 am to 12.30 pm) for a Mother's Day watercolour painting workshop with artist David Evans. It is suitable for beginners or more experienced painters, and all materials and guidance are provided, as well as refreshments. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales