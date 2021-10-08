Samantha Widnall, a 30-year-old mum of two, is trying to help raise cash to buy gifts for Ashfield youngsters, alongside the Friends of Ashfield North Children's Centres.

Samantha sells children’s books as an Usborne organiser, through Tommys Tiny Treasures, an online book store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Widnall

Samantha said: “I’m known as the Usborne book lady. I have set up a justgiving page to help raise money to buy new Christmas presents for local children in the Ashfield area.

"It’s been a really tough year for lots of people during the pandemic, and now even more than ever children and families are working with children's centres to gain support and get help through these difficult times

“We would really like to raise as much money as we can to give those children a magical Christmas and a gift from Santa.”Samantha is calling on people to donate to and share her justgiving page. She says any help given by companies, football teams, individuals will all receive recognition, and all donations are “gratefully received,” she said.

She also wanted to highlight to Chad readers a special fundraising ‘Christmas Extravaganza,’ which is being held from 10am to 1pm, at the Summer House Children’s Centre in Sutton, on Saturday, October 30.

Amongst the Christmas themed fun day, there will be an Usborne book stall, which will also donate items and hold a raffle to help with the Christmas present fundraising.

To donate to the Christmas present appeal, see Samantha’s page at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/samantha-widnall-1