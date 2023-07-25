Mum pays heartfelt tribute to husband and toddler killed in Pleasley crash

In tribute to her husband and son, Caroline said: “I would like to take this opportunity to finally say thank you to everyone who has been there for me over this past year.
“I would also like to say special thanks to the people who tried to help Louie and Dan on the night of this tragic accident, the innocent bystander, police, ambulance crew, doctors, and nurses at both King’ Mill Hospital and Queen’s Medical Centre.
“I know we didn’t get the outcome we had hoped for, but I know all these people tried their very best to help my boys.
“The two amazing ambulance staff who were there for me while we waited, I will never forget you and everything you did for me.
“Now we have finally had the sentencing and this part is over, finally my boys can rest at peace and I and the family can try to build some sort of life where we try to come to terms with this horrific loss.”
In memory of Dan and Louie, a friend of the family has written two poems.
In Memory of Dan
So how do you put into words the man that is, that was, and that always will be John Dan Woodcock
Well you don’t, I can’t
I want to emblazon your name into the night because you burned with that delightful, raging fire
But, I cannot put you into words
What I can do is tell people how you made me feel
How you made us, collectively feel
Your open-heartedness as fluid as a bird’s wings
You knew who your tribe were and there they all were
Your ultimate goal in this life was to love ferociously, and you did it well
You made me feel like I belonged – what a gift
You made me laugh Dan,
Belly aching laughs
But what I feel more than anything is that feeling of belongingness
In the end all we have is love
And you, the mad hatter, you knew this
And so, you turn to your queen, and you say
Love doesn’t die, people do. So when all that is left of me is love, give me away.
In memory of Louie
My Darling Lewis Herbie Woodcock
I think it is fair to say, that we cannot, after all, judge a biography by its length, by the numbers of pages in it
We must instead judge, by the richness of its contents, sometimes the unfinished are amongst the most beautiful symphonies.
And you, dear Louie are amongst the most original unfinished symphony
My little ray of light,
We would play all day
Fill the house with our dreams and our stories like volcanic lava our house filled with imagination and joy.
We didn’t have time for the washing, or the cleaning, or making the dinner, caused we danced, boy did we dance and we span
And now, now my little Louie is a star
I cannot tell you which one but I will find myself standing outside, gazing at all of them
He left me a present you see, and he laughed - that is his present
Just that
You see many people have stars but for me, I shall have stars like nobody else
For when I look up at that kaleidoscopic array, I shall be waving at you, laughing with you
Dancing with you,
For you and me dear Louie, it shall be as if all the stars are laughing
And when I am consoled
Cause eventually, we will all be consoled, I will lay outside with you under the vastness of the night
Under the unfinished symphonies strumming out their original tune into the night
And I shall laugh with my little prince and his pappa bear.
I love you sweet boys and miss you every day. Rest now, rest at peace. xxx