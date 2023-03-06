Multiple asylum seekers claiming financial support in Ashfield – as national backlog hits all-time high

The figures come as a refugee charity calls for an asylum system founded on “compassion and competence”.

While awaiting a decision asylum-seekers are unable to work, but can be entitled to financial assistance and accommodation, through ‘Section 95’ support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claimants may also be eligible for Section 98 – which is given to those who appear destitute and are waiting to see if they are eligible for S95 – or Section 4, for after a claim is rejected.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to clear the 92,600 initial asylum claims in the system at the end of June 2022 by the end of 2023

Figures from the Home Office shows two people were claiming Section 95 support in Ashfield as of December – the same number as a year before.

The figures come as the UK's backlog in asylum applications topped 160,900.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was up 60 per cent from 100,600 for the same period in 2021, and the highest figure since current records began in 2010.

The Refugee Council charity called the backlog “alarming”, adding people fleeing persecution are being left “in limbo” while awaiting a decision.

Enver Solomon, council chief executive officer, said: “We need an asylum system that isn’t just about control, but also about compassion and competence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to clear the 92,600 initial asylum claims in the system at the end of June 2022 by the end of 2023.

The number of asylum seekers claiming S98 support – and therefore judged to be at risk of destitution – doubled from 24,200 to 49,500 last year. However, nobody was receiving S98 support in Ashfield as of December.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Our priority is to stop the boats and ensure people who come here illegally are detained and swiftly removed.

“We are working to speed up asylum processing so people do not wait months or years in the backlog, at vast expense to the taxpayer, and to remove everyone who does not have a legitimate reason to be here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad